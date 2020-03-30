Backstreet's back from their living room to yours, the singers reunite to sing for charity

One of the world's most successful boy bands united via social media for Elton John's iHeartRadio's Living Room Concert for America on Sunday.

The Backstreet Boys, all living in different states, streamed in their pre-recorded performance from their homes to raise money for families in need.

Nick Carter held his son Odin as he sang by the pool, Kevin Richard's sons Mason and Maxwell showed off their musical skills on the guitar and drums, and AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, and Brian Littrell also joined in to participate in a rendition of the band's 1999 hit, 'I want It That Way.'

The Backstreet Boys weren't alone in serenading the masses for charity.

Audiences also enjoyed music from Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, and Alicia Keys.

The Sunday night show, hosted by Elton John, will send donations raised to the First Responders Children's Foundation and to Feeding America, two charities tasked with helping families during the virus pandemic.