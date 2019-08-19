85°
Back to school: SU students return for first day of classes

Monday, August 19 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Students and staff are ready for the first day of classes at Southern University.

Activities on campus starting last week.

SU allowed freshmen to move in Wednesday. Everyone from alumni to members of the administration were there to assist students. There was also a block party, a voter registration drive, and more.

Over the weekend, ahead of the first day of classes, student volunteers participated in a campus beautification project.

