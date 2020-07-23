Back to School Giveaway and COVID-19 Drive-thru Testing in Plaquemine and Donaldsonville

CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a COVID-19 drive-thru community testing and a Back to School Giveaway in Plaquemine and Donaldsonville.

On Tuesday, July 28 the event will take place in Plaquemine at 59340 River West Dr.

On Wednesday, July 29 the event will take place in Donaldsonville at 904 Catalpa St.

The events will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

CareSouth will be distributing 300 backpacks filled with school supplies. Other sponsoring organizations and community partners will also distribute items.

Supplies will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In order to get the supplies parents have to get tested and their child/children must be present. If your child is 12 years of age or older they are encouraged to get tested as well.

A doctor's order is not required to get tested. If you have insurance, your insurance will be billed, and if you don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost.

You must pre-register to take the test at caresouth.org.

“We’re always excited to help the kids prepare for school even though we know this year will be different than others,” said Matthew Valliere, CareSouth CEO. “Helping our families is just one of the many ways we support the communities in which we serve.”