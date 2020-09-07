Latest Weather Blog
Back to School Expo at local community center doles out school supplies, Monday
BATON ROUGE - A Back to School Expo that aims to get much-needed school supplies into the hands of students is being held Monday, September 7 from 9 a.m until 1 p.m.
The event, which is held annually, is hosted by Baton Rouge Councilwoman Chauna Banks and will take place at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center (2013 Central Road).
Those who attend will find information on wellness products, community resources, as well as backpacks filled with school supplies to prepare school-aged children for the upcoming school year.
The event is sponsored by Alsen AARP Chapter #5165, Anchor Community Services, Array of Hope Outreach Center, Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative, Coca Cola Bottling, Inc., Focused Family Services, Baton Rouge Food Bank,Impact Tutoring, LLC, Republic Services, Scotlandville Magnet High School, Shugga Shacc, LLC, United Healthcare, and the U.S Census.
