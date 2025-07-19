79°
Back to School events held across capital area include Zachary church, Ascension Parish fire departments
BATON ROUGE - With the school year approaching, multiple Back to School across the capital area included a block party and a fire department vehicles.
In Baton Rouge, a supply giveaway at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center included essentials, door prizes, food and health resources.
Additionally, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Zachary held a block party, offering free school supplies as well as music, food and activities.
In Ascension Parish, the St. Amant and Fifth Ward fire departments offered free supplies while showcasing trucks and other vehicles to children.
