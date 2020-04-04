66°
'Bachelor' star says he'll take heat for switching fiancees
LOS ANGELES (AP) - ABC's "The Bachelor" says he's willing to take the heat for dumping Becca Kufrin to find true love with runner-up Lauren Burnham.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. said during a teleconference Wednesday he would do it all again to be with Burnham.
His decision to break up with Kufrin during Monday's season finale after they'd become engaged prompted such descriptive headlines as "horror," ''brutal" and "gut-wrenching."
Luyendyk defended the spectacle of ending their engagement on network TV.
He says he wanted it to be clear the breakup was on him. Besides, he says, the relationship started on camera.
Kufrin's consolation prize: She'll star in "The Bachelorette" next season.
