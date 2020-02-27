51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Babysitter accidentally shoots 10-year-old boy in Texas

2 hours 6 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2020 Feb 27, 2020 February 27, 2020 12:21 PM February 27, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: CNN

HOUSTON, Tx. - A 10-year-old boy was shot by his babysitter in a Houston apartment Tuesday evening. 

A 19-year-old female relative was watching the boy when she found a gun inside the apartment.    

CNN says she was posing and taking pictures with the firearm when it went off and hit the boy in the stomach. The female relative told authorities that she did not know the gun was loaded.

The child was transported to a hospital. He was in critical condition but is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

According to officials, no charges have been made yet.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days