84°
Latest Weather Blog
Baby supply giveaway to take place Saturday afternoon at Bethany Church
BATON ROUGE - A baby supply giveaway is taking place Saturday, July 20 at Bethany Church.
The giveaway will take place at the South Campus at 11107 Honore Lane. Items such as diapers, wipes and formula will be given away.
Trending News
Supplies will be given away on a first come, first serve basis. More information is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board deadlock continues, no superintendent after nearly nine hour meeting...
-
Is there another local candidate who can lead the EBR school district?
-
SEC Media Days: Texas enters conference, Florida needs resurgence
-
Man arrested with drugs, gun after running from traffic stop in Port...
-
LSU Vet Med installs new sculpture symbolizing commitment to well-being of animals,...
Sports Video
-
SEC Media Days: Elko looks to get Texas A&M back on track
-
SEC Media Days: Texas enters conference, Florida needs resurgence
-
SEC Media Days: Alabama enters a new era under Kalen DeBoer
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
SEC Media Days Day 2: Oklahoma enters the conference; 'Horns Down' wont...