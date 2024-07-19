84°
Baby supply giveaway to take place Saturday afternoon at Bethany Church

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A baby supply giveaway is taking place Saturday, July 20 at Bethany Church.

The giveaway will take place at the South Campus at 11107 Honore Lane. Items such as diapers, wipes and formula will be given away.

Supplies will be given away on a first come, first serve basis. More information is available here.

