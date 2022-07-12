Baby shot outside New Orleans Costco

Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - A 1-year-old baby was shot near the fuel pumps outside a Costco in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon.

NOLA.com reported the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. and the baby was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The news outlet said a man and a woman were handcuffed by police around 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story.