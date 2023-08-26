81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baby's body found in portable cooler in Georgia

4 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 January 07, 2019 12:30 PM January 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Troup County Sheriff's Office

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a baby's body was found in a portable cooler bag on the side of a Georgia road.

News outlets report the newborn's body was found Sunday afternoon. According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said the cooler had been on the side of a road for several days, and possibly up to a week.

Trending News

Sgt. Stewart Smith says the sex of the baby could not be determined immediately. Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days