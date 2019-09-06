Latest Weather Blog
Baby orangutan may venture out with mama at New Orleans zoo
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Visitors can now see the baby orangutan born less than two months ago at the New Orleans zoo, but only when her mother decides to come outdoors.
Bulan was born July 17 to longtime Audubon Zoo resident Feliz and Jambi, a male Sumatran orangutan brought from Germany late last fall. Zoo spokeswoman Lauren Messina Conrad says her name means "Moon" in Indonesia's official language.
Conrad says Bulan will spend many months clinging to Feliz - something she can do even when asleep. She says Jambi, Bulan's 10-year-old half-sister Menari and another 10-year-old female named Reese have been bonding with Bulan behind the scenes, and all are getting along well.
The shaggy, red-haired great apes are critically endangered. Hunting and habitat destruction have drastically cut numbers of Sumatran orangutans.
