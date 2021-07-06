Baby monitor records terrifying moments tree topples onto home, missing sleeping child

PRAIRIEVILLE- A baby monitor captured the terrifying moments a tree fell on top of a home Friday as rafters, debris and insulation rained down on a five-month old in his nursery.

The baby was not hurt and the family said they are extremely grateful that mother nature spared their lives.

Courtney and Kale Buchholtz had just put baby Cannon down for the night Friday when the weather started getting bad. The couple recalled a terrifying noise a couple minutes later.

"All of a sudden it sounded like a loud thunder, stuff was coming off the walls," Kale Buchholtz said.

Immediately they went to check on their son.

"We rounded the corner in the hallway and we could see the tree in the hall," Buchholtz said.

The dramatic moments captured on the baby monitor. Video shows them immediately scooping the baby to safety.

"It took two days for it to set in, we were both in shock," Buchholtz said.

The family was cleaning up the mess as much as they could Monday. This isn't the first time they've dealt with weather-related disaster, either.

Their Denham Springs home flooded in 2016 and they relocated to Prairieville. They never thought they'd have to rebuild again.

"The night it happened, I had three or four neighbors show up that I had never met before," Buchholtz said. "Just showed up asking what they could do to help."

Monday, friends and family continued assisting them as they moved items out of the home to a drier location.

As they reflect on the damage and how everyone walked away, they are eternally grateful.

"It makes you realize that a house is just a house," Buchholtz said. "It can be replaced. Family, my little boy, that is all I was worried about for the first two days."