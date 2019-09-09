Baby in the office? Providence mayor's habit sparks debate

Photo: Seattlepi.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Providence mayor has not been shy about bringing his baby to work, and in doing so has ignited a debate about the role of children in the workplace Jorge Elorza has taken baby Omar to events ranging from ribbon cuttings to a closed-door meeting with the governor.

His City Hall office has a bassinet and toy box. To some, Elorza sets an example for how to juggle jobs and parenting at a time when many parents work long hours and pay skyrocketing daycare costs.

But detractors say Elorza is using Omar as a prop and benefiting from a double standard that would prevent a working mother from doing the same.

Elorza said he and his wife decided he'd bring Omar to work after assessing their busy, unpredictable schedules.