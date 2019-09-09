81°
Latest Weather Blog
Baby in the office? Providence mayor's habit sparks debate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Providence mayor has not been shy about bringing his baby to work, and in doing so has ignited a debate about the role of children in the workplace Jorge Elorza has taken baby Omar to events ranging from ribbon cuttings to a closed-door meeting with the governor.
His City Hall office has a bassinet and toy box. To some, Elorza sets an example for how to juggle jobs and parenting at a time when many parents work long hours and pay skyrocketing daycare costs.
But detractors say Elorza is using Omar as a prop and benefiting from a double standard that would prevent a working mother from doing the same.
Elorza said he and his wife decided he'd bring Omar to work after assessing their busy, unpredictable schedules.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. Little League winners surprised with Popeyes chicken sandwiches, personalized bats
-
Audit reveals improper billing withing Medicaid Behavioral Health program
-
VIDEO: Central home damaged in Sunday night fire
-
LSU PhD student identified as clerk shot and killed in robbery on...
-
City officials begin distributing gunlocks to ensure gun security