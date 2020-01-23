Baby Burrow: Parents name newborn after LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow

BATON ROUGE - Dustin and Sarah McKnight, avid LSU football fans, had two incredible reasons to celebrate this January.

Not only did the McKnight's favorite team win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, but eight days after the big win, on Jan. 21, Sarah gave birth to their second child.

The couple decided to name their brand new little boy after LSU's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow.

This season, William Burrow McKnight weighs in at 8 pounds and a "height" of 22 inches.

After leaving Ochsner Medical Center, the latest addition to the McKnight team will join his parents and 6-year-old sister, Emile, at their home in Walker.