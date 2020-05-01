B-52 aircraft part falls in New Orleans during flyover

New Orleans - A part from the B-52 aircraft that flew in today's Air Force Salutes flyover reportedly fell off the plane over New Orleans.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Sullivan said an access hatch fell off one of the bombers around 10:30 a.m. and landed on private property. The missing panel did not affect the airworthiness of the plane. According to WWL, no one was hurt by the falling debris.

Authorities eventually retrieved the part. A safety investigation will be conducted because of the incident.