Award-winning podcaster to focus on solving 13-year-old Holden cold case

LIVINGSTON PARISH – A former criminal investigator is using his platform to dive into a cold case that has stumped law enforcement for more than a decade.

For the past two years, Woody Overton has been podcasting about local unsolved crimes. Recently, his work helped lead to an arrest in a killing that happened back in 2004. Now, he wants to find out what happened to Barbara Blount.

Almost two decades ago, beloved mother and sister Barbara Blount went missing from her home in Holden. Her family still doesn't know what happened to her.

"They're hurting and it's just bizarre,” said Overton. “Imagine if it was your mother?"

Overton’s award-winning podcast is called “Real Life Real Crime.” He started talking about Barbara a year ago, but the pandemic halted his efforts. Now he’s launching a new podcast called “Don’t Call it a Cold Case,” where he’ll focus on the mysterious case.

“I’m going hardcore on Mrs. Barbara, and I’m going to work it until I solve it, or until I die,” said Overton. “Everybody loved her, she was a mother, a church going lady, a widower, a great person and she vanished that just doesn't happen. Somebody killed her, they abducted and killed her."

Overton is hoping the conversation will bring in new leads. He’s already received anonymous tips.

"I can tell you that everyone is a suspect except for me. Everybody is fair game, but I can't give away anything,” said Overton.

Overton's tip line is 225-395-1302.