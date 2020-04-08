75°
Award-winning musician John Prine succumbs to novel coronavirus
Award-winning folk and country musician, John Prine died due to coronavirus-related complications on Tuesday.
According to Variety, Prine was hospitalized with the virus on March 17 shortly after his wife, Fiona, had recovered from the virus.
He was named a recipient of a lifetime achievement Grammy in December, and was acknowledged at the January ceremony as Bonnie Raitt serenaded him with “Angel from Montgomery,” a signature song that she first recorded in 1974. “My friend and hero John Prine, who’s sitting right over there, wrote ‘Angel From Montgomery’ and so many other songs that changed my life,” Raitt said on the telecast as he smiled.
Prine, whose musical career spanned nearly five decades, died at 73 years of age.
