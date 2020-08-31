Latest Weather Blog
Award-winning entertainer T.I. to deliver keynote address at SU Law Center's virtual symposium
BATON ROUGE - A successful rapper, actor, and novelist will be addressing some of Southern University's students in September.
The university announced Monday that Tip “T.I.” Harris will deliver the Saturday keynote address for the Southern University Law Center’s virtual Sports and Entertainment Symposium on September 18th-19th.
“At the Law Center, we strive to present continuing education seminars where we align our students and community with various industry influencers to learn new skills and information and continuously build their network,” said Marla Dickerson, director of the Law Center’s CLE program. “We are truly grateful to Mr. Harris, and our host of panelists, for taking the time to pour knowledge and wisdom into our attendees.”
Symposium panelists include Benny Pough, chief executive officer of DVerse Media, Butch Hartfield, senior national director of promotion of Epic Records; Jourdan Williams, assistant media counsel at NASCAR Media Ventures; Jennifer Duval, vice president of business affairs at NBCUniversal Media, LLC; Niya Fleming, artists and repertoire (A&R) for Def Jam Recordings, and more.
On Friday, September 18, nationally recognized attorney, Donald Woodard, will be the keynote speaker for the event. Currently, Woodard acts as deputy general counsel/chief of business affairs of USA Track and Field.
Attendees will have the chance to participate in panels such as “Music Industry 101”, “Brand Protection” and “Sports, Entertainment, and Intellectual Property” and more.
Registration for the virtual event is now open at www.sulc.edu/sportsent. Participants from Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi participants are eligible for 10 CLE credit hours. Registration fees begin at $10, and the event is open to the general public.
