Award winning director, producer Carl Reiner dies at 98

A Hollywood icon known for his role in Sid Caesar’s legendary team and who went on to create “The Dick Van Dyke Show” before directing several hit films, has died.

Writer, producer, and director Carl Reiner passed away on Monday night at his Beverly Hills home.

Reiner died of natural causes, his assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to Variety.

The legendary entertainer was the father of filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner, and the winner of nine Emmy awards.

He is also known for playing a role in the popular “Ocean’s Eleven” trio of films and for appearing on the small screen with recurring roles on sitcoms “Two and a Half Men” and “Hot in Cleveland.

Reiner was 98 years old.