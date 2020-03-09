Award winning crime podcaster looks into the cold case of Barbara Blount

It's a cold case that still haunts people.

It's been almost 12 years since 58-year-old Barbara Blount disappeared.

On May 2, 2008, Blount vanished from her Holden home.

According to detectives, there were no signs of robbery, because detectives did not find forced entry and her back door was wide open.

Blount's car was later discovered less than a mile from her home in a wooded area.

The FBI, the sheriff's office, and volunteers spent days looking for any trace of Blount.

"There's nothing, nothing. No evidence. One of the most bizarre cases I've every seen," says Woody Overton.

With no leads still to this day 'Real Crime' podcaster Woody Overton and his partner Jim Rathm, both retired law enforcement, are using their platform to investigate the Barbara Blount Case.

"This is such a rare deal for a law enforcement agency to reach out to a podcast to work a case for them. Think about that. "

During the first podcast about the cold case information started coming in.

"I've had 11-tips come in, and we hadn't even set up the hot-line yet."

While law enforcement has certain guidelines to follow, Overton says that does not pertain to him.

"We can do things cops can't do. People reach out to us, that's how we're going to solve this case."

With the support of his followers and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Overton vows to solve this mystery.

"If we don't solve it, we are going to die trying. Die of old age."

Click here to listen to the podcast.