Latest Weather Blog
Award winning crime podcaster looks into the cold case of Barbara Blount
It's a cold case that still haunts people.
It's been almost 12 years since 58-year-old Barbara Blount disappeared.
On May 2, 2008, Blount vanished from her Holden home.
According to detectives, there were no signs of robbery, because detectives did not find forced entry and her back door was wide open.
Blount's car was later discovered less than a mile from her home in a wooded area.
The FBI, the sheriff's office, and volunteers spent days looking for any trace of Blount.
"There's nothing, nothing. No evidence. One of the most bizarre cases I've every seen," says Woody Overton.
With no leads still to this day 'Real Crime' podcaster Woody Overton and his partner Jim Rathm, both retired law enforcement, are using their platform to investigate the Barbara Blount Case.
"This is such a rare deal for a law enforcement agency to reach out to a podcast to work a case for them. Think about that. "
During the first podcast about the cold case information started coming in.
"I've had 11-tips come in, and we hadn't even set up the hot-line yet."
While law enforcement has certain guidelines to follow, Overton says that does not pertain to him.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win