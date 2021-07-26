Award-winning comedian, Jackie Mason, passes away at 93

Jackie Mason on the Ed Sullivan show on August 31, 1969. Photo: The Ed Sullivan Show/YouTube

Jackie Mason, an iconic entertainer who served as a rabbi before redirecting his focus to a career in comedy, passed away at the age of 93.

Mason died at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan Saturday, with his wife Jyll Rosenfeld and a few friends by his side, according to Mason's longtime friend and attorney Raoul Felder.

The New York native got his start in show-business in the 1950's and became popular for his social commentary, talk show appearances, and one-man shows on Broadway.

He went on to win a number of awards throughout a decades-long career in entertainment, including a Tony Award and an Emmy for voicing Krusty the Clown's father on The Simpsons.

BBC News reports that Mason comes from a long line of rabbis.

The news outlet says his father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather were all ordained rabbis. After college Mason followed suit and began leading congregations in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

He told the Chicago Tribune that a lot of non-Jewish people "would come to the congregation just to hear the sermons" because he told so many jokes.

It was after his father's death in the 1950's that Mason embarked on a career in entertainment and gained fame for his often politically incorrect style of comedy.

A number of well-known comedians are mourning his death and expressing their feelings regarding the loss on social media.

One of the best. RIP Jackie Mason pic.twitter.com/l7AGvrrkeq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) July 25, 2021

.@TheSimpsons I feel like Krusty. We will very much miss Jackie Mason. pic.twitter.com/y2RC4pl9MD — Al Jean (@AlJean) July 25, 2021

Love and prayers for our friend Jackie. Irreverent, iconoclastic, Funny, smart, and a great American Patriot. He will be missed by so many. God Speed Jackie. Love and prayers to him and his wonderful family. https://t.co/dmRjr4HgzA — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 25, 2021

Mason is survived by his wife Jyll, and his daughter, Sheba.