Latest Weather Blog
Award-winning actress featured in 'Erin Brockovich,' 'Two and a Half Men' dies at 77
Conchata Ferrell, a beloved character actress featured on the big screen in films like 'Erin Brockovich' and on the small screen in popular television sitcoms such as 'Two and a Half Men' has passed away, CNN reports.
A source told CNN the actress died around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 12.
Ferrell enjoyed a prolific career that spanned five decades across TV and film. The hard-working actress earned three Emmy nominations and a Drama Desk award in 1974 for her work in "The Sea Horse."
Upon news of her death, a host of celebrities expressed their grief and offered condolences to Ferrell's family via social media.
an absolute sweetheart— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020
a consummate pro
a genuine friend
a shocking and painful loss.
Berta,
your housekeeping
was a tad suspect,
your "people"keeping was perfect.
??©??? pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV
My Thoughts are with Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA.— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020
2020 is just merciless.#RIPConchataFerrell
RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family. pic.twitter.com/6Y9oMdLXOP— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2020
CNN reports that Ferrell is survived by her husband, Arnie, and her daughter, Samantha.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Metro Council to discuss 'Hygiene Tax' during Wednesday meeting
-
Officials consider temporarily hosting Saints games in Baton Rouge
-
New Orleans Mayor defends reopening process decisions while requesting additional COVID aid
-
Wednesday, October 14 is National Dessert Day
-
Local mail dilemma could have solution; neighbors meet with postmaster