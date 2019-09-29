86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Average US price of gas spikes 10 cents per gallon

4 hours 24 minutes ago Sunday, September 29 2019 Sep 29, 2019 September 29, 2019 1:26 PM September 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has spiked 10 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks to $2.73.
  
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that jump results mostly from a drone attack this month on Saudi Arabia's key oil processing facility. The attack briefly slashed the nation's crude production in half before being restored.
  
The price at the pump is 18 cents lower than it was a year ago.
  
The highest average price in the nation is $3.94 a gallon in San Francisco.
  
The lowest average is $2.24 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
  
The average price of diesel is up 7 cents, to $3.07 per gallon.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days