89°
Latest Weather Blog
Average US price of gas drops 9 cents per gallon to $2.84
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 9 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past three weeks, to $2.84.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that lower crude oil prices contributed to the drop at the pump.
The price is 17 cents lower than what it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.94 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $2.27 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel fell by 4 cents since May 17, to $3.12.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field