81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Average US price of gas drops 4 cents per gallon

4 hours 35 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 October 27, 2019 5:28 PM October 27, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 4 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks to $2.68.
 
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that there may be further drops soon, as refinery maintenance season starts to slow and demand for gasoline declines this time of year.
 
The price at the pump is 24 cents lower than it was a year ago.
 
The highest average price in the nation is $4.71 a gallon in San Francisco.
 
The lowest average is $2.12 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
 
The average price of diesel is unchanged at $3.06 per gallon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days