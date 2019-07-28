76°
Average US price of gas down 2 cents per gallon, lowest average is in Baton Rouge

4 hours 42 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, July 28 2019 Jul 28, 2019 July 28, 2019 4:31 PM July 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped by 2 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks to $2.81.
  
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that lower crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump.
  
The price is 10 cents lower than what it was a year ago.
  
The highest average price in the nation is $3.67 a gallon in San Diego.
  
The lowest average is $2.24 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
  
The average price of diesel is down 2 cents, to $3.05 per gallon.
