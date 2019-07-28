76°
Average US price of gas down 2 cents per gallon, lowest average is in Baton Rouge
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped by 2 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks to $2.81.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that lower crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump.
The price is 10 cents lower than what it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.67 a gallon in San Diego.
The lowest average is $2.24 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is down 2 cents, to $3.05 per gallon.
