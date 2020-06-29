83°
Average US gas price up 6 cents over 2 weeks to $2.22/gallon

4 hours 3 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 June 29, 2020 5:54 AM June 29, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.22 per gallon.

That’s 51 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that demand for gasoline remains weak even as states reopen for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said prices at the pump may slow soon.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.15 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $1.78 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.

