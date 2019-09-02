92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Average US gas price drops 7 cents as refineries bounce back

1 year 11 months 1 week ago Sunday, September 24 2017 Sep 24, 2017 September 24, 2017 1:45 PM September 24, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CAMARILLO, Calif - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell 7 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.62.
  
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop comes as flooded refineries continue to come back online after devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.
  
Lundberg says she expects prices will continue to fall in the next few weeks.
  
Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.18 a gallon. The lowest was in St. Louis at $2.19 a gallon.
  
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.51, down 2 cents from two weeks ago.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days