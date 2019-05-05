82°
Latest Weather Blog
'Avengers Endgame' nears global record with over $2 billion
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Avengers: Endgame" has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in record time and is leaving newcomers in its dust.
The Walt Disney Co. estimates Sunday that the Marvel blockbuster has added $145.8 million from North American theaters and $282.2 million internationally in its second weekend in theaters bringing its global total to $2.2 billion.
"Endgame" is one of 5 movies to ever reach that mark and, not accounting for inflation, is now the second biggest film of all time worldwide behind "Avatar's" $2.8 billion. "Avatar" reached $2 billion in 47 days of release compared with 11 for "Endgame."
New films picked up scraps at the domestic box office, including "The Intruder," with $11 million, "Long Shot," with $10 million, and "Uglydolls" with $8.5 million.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension to vote on development restrictions
-
Several homes damaged in massive fire at Bluebonnet complex overnight
-
More than 100 antique cars auctioned off in Livingston Parish
-
VP Mike Pence in Louisiana Friday to support churches hit by arson
-
Voting begins Saturday for mosquito abatement program in Livingston Parish