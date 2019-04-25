72°
Avenatti calls allegations against him 'absurd'
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in legal battles against President Donald Trump says allegations of criminal wrongdoing against him are "absolutely absurd."
Michael Avenatti said in an interview aired Wednesday on CBS that he's nervous, concerned and scared but also confident because he says "the facts are on my side." Avenatti was facing legal scrutiny for his business practices long before federal charges were unsealed against him.
On Friday, he testified in a civil case that he never pocketed $1.6 million from a client. Avenatti told The Associated Press in an email his clients' funds were properly accounted for.
