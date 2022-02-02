Autopsy: Crime spree slaying suspect killed self

Courtesy: WPVI-TV

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say an autopsy has confirmed that a man suspected in a North Carolina double slaying died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police seeking another man stumbled upon him at a Philadelphia-area motel.



Bensalem Public Safety Director Fred Harran said Sunday the autopsy also confirmed that 34-year-old Lloyd Wayne Franklin had two bullet wounds from one of his suspected slaying victims.



Franklin and 38-year-old Jennifer Michelle Lanning had been on the lam since Oct. 29. That's when police found 82-year-old Davie Lee McSwain and his 78-year-old wife Joan dead in their Thomasville, North Carolina, home.



Authorities had said they believed Davie McSwain shot Franklin before he was killed.



Lanning was arrested along with the man police were initially seeking at the motel in Trevose.