Authorties responding to fire at old chemical plant near Highway 22

Monday, September 23 2019
ASCENSION- Fire crews are responding to a fire at an old chemical plant near Highway 22. 

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Monday at Almatis Premium Alumina.  

The Ascension fire department is on the scene now.

