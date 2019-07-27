76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorties responding to fatal crash on O'neal Lane; one dead another injured

1 hour 54 minutes ago Saturday, July 27 2019 Jul 27, 2019 July 27, 2019 9:25 PM July 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a crash near O’Neal Lane and I-12 west that left one person dead and another injured. 

As of now there are few details on the wreck and how many cars were involved.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days