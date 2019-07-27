78°
Authorties responding to fatal crash on O'neal Lane; one dead another injured
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a crash near O’Neal Lane and I-12 west that left one person dead and another injured.
There are few details on the wreck and how many care were involved. This is a developing story.
