Authorities: Woman pulls gator from pants during traffic stop

3 hours 39 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 August 15, 2019 12:44 PM August 15, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a Florida woman who pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop and illegally possessed numerous other wild animals has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to four charges.
  
Florida prosecutors say a Charlotte County sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup truck in May after it ran a stop sign. The driver, 22-year-old driver Michael Clemons, told the deputy he and his 25-year-old passenger, Ariel Machan-Le Quire, were collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass. He gave the deputy permission to search bags in the truck.
  
When the deputy found 41 3-stripe turtles in a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle" backpack, he asked if Machan-Le Quire had anything else. She pulled the 1-foot  gator from her pants.
  
Officials say the Clemons case is pending.
