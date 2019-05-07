Latest Weather Blog
Authorities: Woman pulls gator from pants during stop
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say a Florida woman pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop.
The Charlotte County sheriff's deputy stopped a pickup truck Monday afternoon after it ran a stop sign and 22-year-old driver Michael Clemons told him he and his 25-year-old passenger Ariel Machan-Le Quire were collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass. He gave the deputy permission to search bags in the truck.
When the deputy found 41 3-stripe turtles in the woman's backpack, he asked if she had anything else. She pulled the 1-foot gator from her yoga pants. Charlotte County Sheriff's officials suggested an explanation on Twitter for the incident: "Not to be outdone by #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled an alligator out of her pants."
Not to be outdone by #Floridaman, a #FloridaWoman pulled this alligator out of her pants this morning during traffic stop after being asked the standard "Do you have anything else?" She also had 41 3-stripe turtles in the car. @MyFWC responded to take over the investigation. pic.twitter.com/UdZsDBvh9f— Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (@CCSOFLSheriff) May 6, 2019
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission took over the investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Father facing murder charge in 1-year-old boy's death
-
Worker injured by falling tree limb last week has died
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in 1-year-old boy's death
-
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned house in Central
-
Pink-haired thief making rounds in Ascension Parish stealing packages
Sports Video
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit