Authorities warn of phone scam targeting religious residents in Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH - The sheriff's office is warning residents of a scam that is targeting parishioners of religious groups in the area.

Authorities say residents have been getting calls or texts from someone identifying themselves as a priest, minister, or deacon. The scammer asks for money to help someone who is sick or hospitalized.

To donate, the suspect directs the individual to purchase cards such as a Green Dot, Visa, or other financial card. The victims are then directed to call a certain number and provide the card information.

According to the department, there is also an unrelated scam in which the caller tries to solicit money on behalf of the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Leland Falcon is urging residents to avoid sending money in any form related to phone solicitation unless the resident can confirm the call's validity. If you are unsure of the call you receive, call the sheriff's office at (985) 369-2912.