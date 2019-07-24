Latest Weather Blog
Authorities warn of phone scam targeting religious residents in Assumption Parish
ASSUMPTION PARISH - The sheriff's office is warning residents of a scam that is targeting parishioners of religious groups in the area.
Authorities say residents have been getting calls or texts from someone identifying themselves as a priest, minister, or deacon. The scammer asks for money to help someone who is sick or hospitalized.
To donate, the suspect directs the individual to purchase cards such as a Green Dot, Visa, or other financial card. The victims are then directed to call a certain number and provide the card information.
According to the department, there is also an unrelated scam in which the caller tries to solicit money on behalf of the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Leland Falcon is urging residents to avoid sending money in any form related to phone solicitation unless the resident can confirm the call's validity. If you are unsure of the call you receive, call the sheriff's office at (985) 369-2912.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bison charges, injures 9-year-old girl at Yellowstone National Park
-
Back-to-school prep: WBRZ holds 12th annual Stuff the Bus Campaign
-
WANTED: Man caught on camera stealing cigarettes from gas station
-
Family of suicidal driver releases statement after son's crash kills beloved woman
-
Video shows bizarre hit-and-run crash on Burbank