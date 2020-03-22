Authorities warn of new phone scam

BATON ROUGE - Authorities warned of a new phone scam in East Baton Rouge parish Monday.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they've received numerous reports of a telephone scam in which residents receive a phone call from an individual claiming to be an EBRSO deputy. According to the sheriff's office the caller asks the resident to pay fees to avoid going to jail for outstanding warrants. Victims of the scam are given instructions on obtaining a money gram to transfer funds.

EBRSO said deputies do not ask for credit card numbers, pre-paid debit card information, or other private information over the phone. Sheriff Sid Gautreaux recommended residents who receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office or any other government agency should:

• Not give out any personal information to the caller.

• Not give any form of payment over the phone, including pre-paid money cards.

• Advise the caller that you will be contacting law enforcement to report the call.



EBRSO said deputies also do not initiate contact with citizens by telephone or email to request financial information. This includes through text messages and social media.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from EBRSO or any other agency, and you feel it is a scam, you should report the incident immediately at 389-5000.