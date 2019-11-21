Authorities warn against scammer trying to con people into buying asphalt

PONCHATOULA - The Ponchatoula Police Department is alerting the public to a scam involving a man who approaches homeowners and offers to pave their driveway with supposedly 'leftover' asphalt at a discounted price.

The man is known as Johnny Young but he may also go by the name of Evert Young. His current business name is, 'E & J Road Works.'

But he's operated under a host of different business names: JRY Construction, Johnny Asphalt, Johnny Young Asphalt and Construction, Young & Cooper

Asphalt, E & J Blacktop, and E & J’s Driveway Repair.

Complaints regarding this man and his businesses have surfaced in various cities across Louisiana, and in Ohio.

He has also been reported to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The BBB urges citizens to be aware of anyone who knocks on their door claiming to have 'leftover' asphalt or other materials and offers a cash-only, one-time deal, and whose vehicles has out of state license plates.