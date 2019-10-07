Authorities trying to rescue black bear stuck in tree in St. Mary Parish

Photo: Facebook, City of Franklin, Mayor's Office

FRANKLIN - Officials say a small Louisiana Black Bear is stuck in a tree in south Louisiana.

There are occasions when an animal is tranquilized to safely remove it from an area. But in this case, Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents would prefer not to. The bear is so high off the ground that if tranquilized, a fall and injury could occur.

Law enforcement has baited a cage for the animal in hopes of relocating it to a safer area. They say the bear will most likely try and leave its temporary perch at some point this evening.

Authorities advise the public to use extreme caution and remain aware of their surroundings while in the area.