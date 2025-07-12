78°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities trying to identify person involved in shooting at MJ's Food Mart on Florida Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials are seeking information on a person they say is involved in a shooting on Florida Street that injured one person, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
The shooting happened Wednesday night at the MJ's Food Mart on the 1300 block of Florida Street. Officials at the time said a man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Trending News
Officials shared images of a man in a grey tank top in the shop who they said had involvement in the shooting. Anyone with information can contact officials at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some St. Gabriel residents back murdered police captain after allegations of corruption
-
Livingston trial over killing at tourist center ends with guilty verdict
-
Four qualify to replace EBR judge who gave up district seat for...
-
Marines OKd for deployment at ICE detention facilities in Louisiana, Florida and...
-
REPORT: Construction of Buc-ee's in Lafayette slightly delayed amid poor weather conditions