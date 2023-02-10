Authorities still looking for person who left horse to die on SU campus; school releases new statement

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is still looking for the person who allegedly left a horse to die in front of Southern University Law Center Monday night.

A spokesperson for the university said the horse was privately owned and that someone brought it to campus. An eyewitness told WBRZ the horse collapsed in front of the law center and the rider fled the scene before police showed up, leaving the animal to die.

The horse did not have a microchip or any identifying marks to help find the owner.

Southern University released an updated statement Friday morning:

All Southern University System institutions strongly condemn abuse of any kind, including animal abuse. The Southern University Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control and Rescue Center continue to investigate the disturbing event of an injured horse being abandoned on the Southern University Law Center lawn on Monday, Feb. 6. No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Animal Control at 225-774-7700.