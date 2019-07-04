Authorities seize more than 750 pounds of illegal fireworks from California home

Photo: Tulare County Fire Department

VISALIA, CA - Hundreds of pounds of outlawed fireworks were seized from a single home ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, officials in California said.

Investigators executed a search warrant on a house outside the city of Visalia on Tuesday after being tipped off about someone bringing "dangerous" fireworks into the neighborhood with intent to sell. The Tulare County Fire Department said it discovered 752 pounds of illegal fireworks at the residence and in vehicles on the property.

One weapon was also recovered during the search.

Two people were arrested for possession, transporting and selling fireworks that do not bear the California State Fire Marshal-approved "safe and sane" seal. Two others at the property were arrested for unrelated charges.

Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman said the illicit goods are worth about $25,000.