Authorities seize $90,000 worth of meth from man's home

ST. TAMMANY PARISH- A narcotics task force made up of multiple law enforcement agencies arrested a man on several drug possession charges.

Authorities arrested Steven Zoerner Thursday.

A search warrant was executed at Zoerner's home. During the search, detectives recovered approximately two pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $90,000.

Detectives also recovered numerous dosage units of prescription medication, a small amount of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The investigation was done by the STPSO Narcotics Task Force which is comprised of detectives from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Mandeville Police Department, Covington Police Department and Slidell Police Department.

A photo of Zoerner was not provided.