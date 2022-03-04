43°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities seize $90,000 worth of meth from man's home
ST. TAMMANY PARISH- A narcotics task force made up of multiple law enforcement agencies arrested a man on several drug possession charges.
Authorities arrested Steven Zoerner Thursday.
A search warrant was executed at Zoerner's home. During the search, detectives recovered approximately two pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $90,000.
Detectives also recovered numerous dosage units of prescription medication, a small amount of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.
The investigation was done by the STPSO Narcotics Task Force which is comprised of detectives from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Mandeville Police Department, Covington Police Department and Slidell Police Department.
Trending News
A photo of Zoerner was not provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
Ukraine crisis not entirely to blame for steeper fuel prices
-
Vibrant new crosswalks improve safety, aesthetics through downtown Baton Rouge
-
Body found in Zachary identified as missing 19-year-old, coroner says
-
Mess left by utility contractor following Hurricane Ida, homeowner wants it fixed
Sports Video
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...