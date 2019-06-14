79°
Authorities seek man accused of killing ex-Louisiana mayor

2 hours 39 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 June 14, 2019 7:37 AM June 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WINNFIELD, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana have been searching for a man accused of killing a former city mayor.
 
News outlets report 39-year-old Oshay Booker was being sought on a charge of first-degree murder in the Tuesday death of his stepfather, former Winnfield Mayor Ronald Goff.
 
Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan said Wednesday that Booker is believed to be armed, dangerous and headed out of the state. The status of the case was unclear as of Friday morning.

