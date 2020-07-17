Authorities searching Lake Pontchartrain for missing boater

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Multiple agencies are working to find a person who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain Friday.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, U.S. Coast Guard and family members are all looking for a missing boater.





According to officials, William Segrave, 65, left his home on Carr Drive in his boat Thursday afternoon.



Family members became concerned Friday morning when they located his boat unoccupied near the base of the Highway 11 train bridge.

Segrave is described as a short and stocky white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.



Anyone who has seen or have spoken to William Segrave, is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.