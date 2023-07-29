Authorities searching for two suspects involved in multi-parish chase

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Deputies are searching for two suspects who led authorities across parish lines in a Saturday morning pursuit.

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office engaged in a pursuit of a stolen car, eventually entering Pointe Coupee Parish.

Soon after, the driver along with a second suspect left the vehicle and began evading law enforcement on foot around the Alma Fire Station on Highway 416.

Both suspects are believed to still be in the area of Highway 416 and LA Highway 983.

The driver has been identified as Kendricka K. Griffin of Opelousas.

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish and Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Offices and the Angola Chase Team are actively searching the area for the suspects.