Authorities searching for two suspects involved in armed robbery at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating an armed robbery at an apartment complex off Ben Hur.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at 777 Ben Hur.

The victim told authorities that he walked out of his apartment and witnessed two men breaking into a car. That's when one of the suspects produced a handgun and approached the victim. The suspect brought the victim inside his home and took multiple items then left.

The victim told police the two black males looked as if they were in their 20's.

The robbery is still under investigation anyone with information is asked to call authorities.