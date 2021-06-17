74°
Authorities searching for possible crashed plane in East Feliciana
EAST FELICIANA - First responders are searching for a reported plane that went down near River Road south of LA-10 on Thursday night.
Sources say law enforcement dispatched received 911 calls of a plane seen clipping power lines as it descended. Authorities also received a report of a red beacon locator glowing in a field.
A helicopter is searching the area, and law enforcement has set up a staging location.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
