Authorities searching for possible crashed plane in East Feliciana

Thursday, June 17 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

EAST FELICIANA - First responders are searching for a reported plane that went down near River Road south of LA-10 on Thursday night. 

Sources say law enforcement dispatched received 911 calls of a plane seen clipping power lines as it descended. Authorities also received a report of a red beacon locator glowing in a field. 

A helicopter is searching the area, and law enforcement has set up a staging location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

